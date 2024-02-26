QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $71.88 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

