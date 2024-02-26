QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFUV opened at $38.57 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

