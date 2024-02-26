QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after buying an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

DINO opened at $57.83 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

