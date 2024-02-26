QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,769 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $178.77 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $179.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

