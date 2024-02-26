QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,633 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $53.31 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

