QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

