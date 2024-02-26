QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.