QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $197.89 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average of $190.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.