Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,540 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 149.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gentex by 62.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $36.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

