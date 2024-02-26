Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $130.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.