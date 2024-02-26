Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $288.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

