Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

