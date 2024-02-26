Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Leslie’s Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ LESL opened at $7.39 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

