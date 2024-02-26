Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

