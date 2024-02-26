Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $455,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.