Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $20.39 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

