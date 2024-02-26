Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $651,000 Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

