Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $101,055,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 354.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 367,373 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $851,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $286,153 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRGY stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

