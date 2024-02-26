Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 91,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $81.40 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.