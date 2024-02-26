Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 247,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,417 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 143,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

