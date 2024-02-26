Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $740.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

