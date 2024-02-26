Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group
In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Asbury Automotive Group Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
