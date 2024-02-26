Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on ABG

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.