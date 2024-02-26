Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,315 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,394,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

