Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,088 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $1,602,000. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 75.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

