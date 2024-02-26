Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,726 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

