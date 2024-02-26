Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after buying an additional 865,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 759,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 430,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 97,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

