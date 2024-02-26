Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 866,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.