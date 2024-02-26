Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXT

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.