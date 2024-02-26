Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

