Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells $24,268.80 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Redington sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,268.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Redington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Dan Redington sold 23,964 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $74,048.76.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

RBBN opened at $3.11 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

