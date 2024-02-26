Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $304,030.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,165,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,461,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,748 shares of company stock worth $2,122,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

