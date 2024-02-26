Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

