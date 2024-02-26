Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.77 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

