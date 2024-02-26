SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $184.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.57 and a 12 month high of $184.46.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

