Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

