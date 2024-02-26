Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 10,721 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $175.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

