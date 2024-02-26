Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,706 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $260,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,696 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

