Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $25,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $25,593,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APO opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

