Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $310.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $311.96.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

