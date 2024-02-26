Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Genmab A/S worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

