Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

