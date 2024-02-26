Stifel Financial Corp Has $25.02 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,483,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 93,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 46,007.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

