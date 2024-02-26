Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $362.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.83. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

