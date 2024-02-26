Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.54% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $25,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

