Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.54% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $25,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.
About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 6 reasons to buy Teva Pharmaceuticals stock sooner than later
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts boosted Snowflake stock, big firms are buying now
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.