Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $981.20 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $985.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $921.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

