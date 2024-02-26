Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,760 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.