Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $243.07 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.89.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

