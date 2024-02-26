VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.43% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $36,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

OIH opened at $300.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.21 and its 200-day moving average is $320.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

