Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $221.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.