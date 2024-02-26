Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Visteon worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 3,499.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $115.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Visteon’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

